News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison

Buxton’s iconic red tram to feature in Derbyshire company’s world’s longest jigsaw attempt

Discover Buxton is working with a Derbyshire company which is looking to make the world’s largest jigsaw.
By Lucy Ball
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 14:45 BST
Gary Szillat will complete most of the cutting for the gigantic jigsaw puzzle and in 1971 he played a helping hand in the family’s original world record success. Photo submittedGary Szillat will complete most of the cutting for the gigantic jigsaw puzzle and in 1971 he played a helping hand in the family’s original world record success. Photo submitted
Gary Szillat will complete most of the cutting for the gigantic jigsaw puzzle and in 1971 he played a helping hand in the family’s original world record success. Photo submitted

Just Jigsaws Ltd is celebrating its 50th anniversary this autumn and to mark the occasion third-generation jigsaw maker John Trowsdale is looking to create a 140,000 piece jigsaw which is one third of a mile long.

John said: “My granddad started this company in 1973, having just taking the title for the longest jigsaw ever back in 1971.

“Now to mark the anniversary we want to claim back the title for making the biggest and longest jigsaw.

Most Popular
John senior pictured with the world's biggest jigsaw he created in 1971. Photo submittedJohn senior pictured with the world's biggest jigsaw he created in 1971. Photo submitted
John senior pictured with the world's biggest jigsaw he created in 1971. Photo submitted

“It’s a bit of fun but something nice to honour his memory.”

John says Discover Buxton have got on board with the world record attempt and are sponsoring part of the jigsaw.

He said: “This is what we wanted to do support the community and the small businesses in our area.

“Discover Buxton will be sending pictures of their tours and the iconic red tram of course and they will have a place on the jigsaw and a moment in history as we make the biggest jigsaw in the world.”

The current title is held by Jill Walterbach, from the USA, with an impressive 101,000 pieces.

John said: “Before my grandad died eight years ago we spoke about going for the record again and we have the wood already so we thought let’s do it this year for our milestone anniversary.”John says Just Jigsaws Ltd supplies educational jigsaws to schools and nurseries across the country.

He said: “The summer and autumn are our busiest months when the schools go back so in November it is quieter so we have time to make this jigsaw.

“Now we are looking for a place to assemble the jigsaw when all the pieces are made. We need somewhere ideally indoors although the University of Derby has suggested one of its covered walkways may work.”

In addition to attempting to smash the world record for the largest hand-cut wooden puzzle the Alrefton-based firm is also raising funds for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

John has donated hundreds of puzzles to the hospital over the last few years and any donations will go to the trust so they can continue to help poorly children.

Donations can be made on the company’s GoFundMe page.

Related topics:DerbyshireBuxtonUSA