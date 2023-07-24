Buxton's iconic red tram leaves town after ten years - as maintenance costs soar

Wonders of the Peak, the converted milk float tram which takes people on tours of the tour with Discover Buxton has left the town and gone to a specialist mechanic who deals with aging vehicles. Pic Jonathan Dodds.

Since March 2013 Discover Buxton has been using the converted milk float to tell the story of the town’s past to both locals and tourists.

However, the tram - which is decades old - already needed £4,000 spent on it before the season started and current maintenance costs would be an additional £6,000.

Director of Discover Buxton Netta Christie said: “I feel sad obviously and I know the tram, which has become a local legend, will be missed by many but it isn’t going to the scrapyard in the sky it’s going to a mechanic who specialises in restoring old milk floats and will give the tram the new life it deserves.”The tram started life as a milk float but through Netta’s vision was converted into a unique tourist attraction.

She said: “The first trip we ever did was in March 2013 it snowed all day and we only had one lady and her dog ride with us.

“Since then the tram grew in popularity and over the years welcomed people from all over the world.”

The tram, named Wonder of the Peak, was given it’s official name and blessing by the local town vicar at the time.

Netta said: “We filled up a bottle of water from the well and smashed it on the side like they do with new boats. It was just a bit of fun but a happy memory.”The tram took guests on a tour of the town telling them history and showing them the parts they may not have seen before.

Netta said: “The tram has featured in people’s weddings, proms, we have worked with schools and with the Buxton International Festival and the Fringe Festival and the little red tram going up Terrace Road will always have a place in people’s hearts.