This year to mark the return of the International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival a Buxton-based community arts group has created a free family fun flower pot trail around the town.

Buxton's Flower Pot Trail is welcoming the return of the Gilbert and Sullivan Festival by taking it as this year's theme. Pic Jason Chadwick

The theme for this year’s Funny Wonders flower pot trail is Gilbert and Sullivan and although the festival will be finishing at the weekend the trail will continue all month.

Artistic director, Ali Quas-Cohen said: “The trail aims to bring a smile to people this summer.

“The theme for the Buxton Flowerpot Trail this year is Gilbert & Sullivan operas, to celebrate the return to Buxton of the full International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival.

“We ran pick-up-pots stalls/workshops at the Buxton Spring Fair, the Rotary Summer Fair, Buxton Markets and The Green Man Gallery and had making sessions with Grapevine Wellbeing Centre.”

The trail started in July and will run alongside all four of the town’s summer festivals and has also been part of the Buxton Festival Fringe.

There are 34 spots on the trail which takes people all around the town with households, businesses, schools and community groups all taking part.

The flowerpot people will be displayed in gardens, on gateposts, door steps or in windows,

which are visible from the pavement and public walkways.

The festival has also been encouraging all their performing companies to make a flowerpot creation to reflect their productions.

Ali said: ““The return of the full G&S festival is a really big thing for Buxton and we wanted to celebrate it.

“We are really pleased the festival is supporting the trail too with their competition.”Ali added: “Our thanks to Councillors Linda Grooby, Rachael Quinn and Jean Todd for their contributions from the Derbyshire County Councillors Members' Community Fund and High Peak Borough Council Councillors Initiative Fund, respectively.”

Winners of the Funny Wonders plant pot trail will be announced later in the month.

The trail is still running throughout August and anyone wanting a map can get a paper copy at The Pump Room, Poole's Cavern Visitor Centre, The Green Man Gallery and Scrivener's Bookshop.