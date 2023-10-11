A local historian will be delving into the history of Buxton’s forgotten pubs.

Julian Cohen will be talking about his book which looks at the stories of Buxton pubs at the Buxton Local History Society. Photo submitted

The Buxton Local History Society will next meet on Wednesday October, 18 and will be led by Julian Cohen talking about his book which explores the past and present tales of Buxton inns, taverns, alehouses, pubs, hotels and bars.

Julian’s book was released earlier in the year and tells the stories of 32 current pubs and bars, 19 that have closed since 1945 and 11 inns, taverns and alehouses from way back that closed a long time ago.

The book became a lockdown project and he spent his time researching the town’s boozy history to stave off the boredom.

He said: “When you start looking you uncover so much that you didn’t know.

“Buxton is the centre of the country and when trade routes opened up for those travelling by horse and cart this was the perfect place to stop."

Back in the day there was an inn or alehouse for every 50 people in the town, now it has one pub for every 700 people.

Julian said: “People used to drink a lot of beer because the water wasn’t safe to drink - even children.

“Children used to drink something called a small beer, which was a lower percentage but still alcohol.

“It was the culture and way of life.”

The history society talk will take place in Trinity Church Hall, Buxton at 7.30pm.