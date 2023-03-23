The Buxton-based community arts group, Funny Wonders, has announced that the fun-filled, family-friendly flowerpot trail will return in 2023 thanks to continued support from Derbyshire County Council and High Peak Borough Council Councillors.

Ali Quas-Cohen, artistic director the Community Interest Company, said: “The trail simply aims to bring a smile and, as ever, all in Buxton and surrounding villages are welcome and encouraged to get involved – households, businesses, schools and community groups – to make a flowerpot creation for the trail.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trail theme is Gilbert and Sullivan operas so entries need to be thinking about pirates, fairies and modern major generals.

The Funny Wonders Flower Pot Trail is returning to Buxton.

Once decorated the flower pots can be displayed in gardens, on gateposts, door steps or in windows, anywhere so long as they are visible from the pavement or public walkways.

The trail will run during July and August alongside all four of the town’s summer festivals and will once again be part of the Buxton Festival Fringe.

Advertisement

This year, the International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival will be including a ‘Best Flowerpot Creation’ category in their annual awards ceremony on Friday August, 11 and will be encouraging all their performing companies to make a flowerpot to reflect their productions.

Advertisement

Furthermore, those who choose to make a G&S-themed creation for the trail, will be entered into the competition as well.

Ali said: “The return of the full G&S festival is a really big thing for Buxton and we wanted to celebrate it.

"We’re really pleased the festival is supporting the trail too with their competition.

Advertisement

"We can’t wait to see what everyone comes up with.”

Workshops where people can pick-up old pots for free will be running during Buxton’s Spring Fair on May 1, Buxton Markets on May 13, at The Green Man Gallery on May 27 and at the Rotary Summer Fair in the Pavilion Gardens on June, 3.

Advertisement

The deadline to register a location for the trail is Sunday June, 25.

For those not familiar with G&S operas, Funny Wonders has put together an overview of their main characters and selected props. Download a copy from the website funnywonders.org.uk

Advertisement