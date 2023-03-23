News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
33 minutes ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain
1 hour ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
1 hour ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
3 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
3 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April

Buxton's flower pot trail will return

To celebrate the return of the entire Gilbert and Sullivan Festival to Buxton this year’s flower pot trail will pay tribute to the famous operas.

By Lucy Ball
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:54 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 16:54 GMT

The Buxton-based community arts group, Funny Wonders, has announced that the fun-filled, family-friendly flowerpot trail will return in 2023 thanks to continued support from Derbyshire County Council and High Peak Borough Council Councillors.

Ali Quas-Cohen, artistic director the Community Interest Company, said: “The trail simply aims to bring a smile and, as ever, all in Buxton and surrounding villages are welcome and encouraged to get involved – households, businesses, schools and community groups – to make a flowerpot creation for the trail.”

The trail theme is Gilbert and Sullivan operas so entries need to be thinking about pirates, fairies and modern major generals.

The Funny Wonders Flower Pot Trail is returning to Buxton.
The Funny Wonders Flower Pot Trail is returning to Buxton.
The Funny Wonders Flower Pot Trail is returning to Buxton.
Most Popular

Once decorated the flower pots can be displayed in gardens, on gateposts, door steps or in windows, anywhere so long as they are visible from the pavement or public walkways.

The trail will run during July and August alongside all four of the town’s summer festivals and will once again be part of the Buxton Festival Fringe.

This year, the International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival will be including a ‘Best Flowerpot Creation’ category in their annual awards ceremony on Friday August, 11 and will be encouraging all their performing companies to make a flowerpot to reflect their productions.

Furthermore, those who choose to make a G&S-themed creation for the trail, will be entered into the competition as well.

Ali said: “The return of the full G&S festival is a really big thing for Buxton and we wanted to celebrate it.

"We’re really pleased the festival is supporting the trail too with their competition.

"We can’t wait to see what everyone comes up with.”

Workshops where people can pick-up old pots for free will be running during Buxton’s Spring Fair on May 1, Buxton Markets on May 13, at The Green Man Gallery on May 27 and at the Rotary Summer Fair in the Pavilion Gardens on June, 3.

The deadline to register a location for the trail is Sunday June, 25.

For those not familiar with G&S operas, Funny Wonders has put together an overview of their main characters and selected props. Download a copy from the website funnywonders.org.uk

"In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together." – Phil Bramley, editor.

BuxtonDerbyshire County Council