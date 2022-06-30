Buxton's famous Billerettes sign up a bear-y special new member

And it’s not just the local humans who are looking forward to the popular event’s return – the famous bear at Buxton Museum and Art Gallery has also been getting in the mood too.
As this great picture shows, Bill Weston MBE, leader of the town’s fantastic Billerettes paid a visit to the museum on Terrace Road and wasted no time in signing up a new member for the dance troupe.
The bear is now hard at work learning all the moves ready for the carnival, which takes place on Saturday July 9.
Buxton Museum and Art Gallery is open from Tuesday to Sunday and admission is free.
See https://buxtonmuseumandartgallery.wordpress.com/ for more information.