Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Organisers behind Buxton’s newest festival say they have signed big names including The Lancashire Hotpots, Oasish and Pink by Vicky Jackson and tickets go on sale at the end of the month.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lockdown dream which has become a reality will be welcoming festival goers back to Eat in the Park for the fifth year in a row this summer.

Organisers George Darbyshire and Jake Burnham say this year will be bigger and better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George said: “We always want to build on the previous year and give people a better experience with even more music acts and great food too.”

Buxton’s Eat in the Park will be bigger and better for fifth festival. Photo Jason Chadwick

The two-day festival in Pavilion Gardens on Saturday August 17 and Sunday August, 18 has already secured some big names.

Jake said: “We listened to what people wanted to see and we have delivered.

“We had Vicky Jackson as the tribute act for P!nk a couple of years ago and she was amazing and everyone has been asking for her to come back and headline.

“She’s so popular and books up so quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had to book her at the end of summer 2023 for the 2025 festival so it’s great she is coming back.

“Tribute acts have come a long way, 10 or 20 years ago they used to be a bit of a joke but they work so hard and put on a great show that people want to see them.”

Oasish and Kazabian will also be taking to the stage as well as the much loved Lancashire Hotpots.

George said: “They aren’t a tribute but they play at YNot and we said we would love to get them to play here in Buxton and the fact we have is great as it shows how big the festival is becoming each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are putting bigger names on earlier in the billing list so everyone the chance to hear the best acts throughout the day.”

The family friendly festival also has lots of children’s entertainment and food offerings.

Jake said: “That’s how it all came about really.

“It was lockdown and the town was suffering so we wanted to champion local businesses.”

George said: “My dad owns Castle House Chip shop and Jake’s dad’s a butcher and they were hit hard and we wanted to give back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now with 5,000 tickets sold for both the Saturday and Sunday the hotels are full, the taxis all do well and the town is thriving.

“We never really stop and think about what we have achieved but we have made Eat in the Park go-to event from nothing and it is brilliant.”

Eat in the Park has teamed up with a variety of local businesses as sponsors including High Peak Comps, formerly EZ Winnings, to help make the event a success and will be doing a live draw from the stage during the festival.

Jake added: “And it’s thanks to the council as well for supporting us because we wouldn’t be here without their support.”

Tickets for Eat in the Park go on sale on Friday January, 31 via www.eatinthepark.uk