The annual lantern parade through Buxton at Christmas time will not be going ahead again as the organisers have decided to bow out with their heads held high after 15 years.

Buxton Sparkles has organised 15 lantern parades through the town but have now made the decision to step back.

Andrea Lewis, from the group, said: “We have had many many wonderful years and so many people have taken part and it really has become an annual tradition with families.

“We marked 15 years which is a huge achievement but maybe it’s time for a break.”

Andrea and Dave have led workshops to help people make the lanterns in the run up the parade as well as leading the singing of Christmas songs along the boardwalk.

Andrea said: “The weather is getting worse, it getting wetter every year.

“Last year we managed to do the parade but when we collecting the decorations down it was absolutely chucking it down and we said if it happened the night before it would have been a disaster.

“It seems every year the weather is getting worse and it’s not just the lanterns we have to think about, we are also carrying around the music equipment too.

“Also we are only a really small team and although we are getting the numbers for the parade people aren’t coming out to make the lanterns which is a shame.

“And we can’t go on forever so we decided after 15 fantastic years now is the right time to end things.”

Andrea said looking back over the years there have been many highlights.

She said: “There is something so wonderful and magical about seeing people, hundreds of people, singing Christmas songs and lighting up the night.

“Thank you to everyone who has walked with us in the snow, wind and the rain.

“But this isn’t the end of Buxton Sparkles.”

Working with Buxton Town Team, which will be bringing a ‘Starry Starry Christmas’ to the town, Buxton Sparkles will be hosting decoration making workshops where people can make a willow star to hang in their homes or gardens.

Andrea said: “We can’t wait to see everyone’s beautiful creations.

“And we will always be here if someone else wants to take over the parade or create something new in the future.”