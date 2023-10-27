A Buxton woman is taking to the skies to raise money for the Macmillan cancer charity, which cared for her auntie before she sadly died.

Chloe Forsythe will be doing the skydive in memory of her auntie her died of cancer and also to support her dad who has been recently diagnosed with blood cancer.

The 22-year-old said: “The only time you should be 10,000ft up in the air and in a plane is if you are going on holiday, not jumping out of one!

“But supporting Macmillan is so important to me as they cared for my auntie and gave so much support to the family during her final days this is my way of a thank you and giving back.”

Chloe Forsythe is doing a skydive in memory of her auntie Jennifer Fitzpatrick. Photo submitted

It has been a tough year for Chloe, from Buxton, her auntie - Jennifer Fitzpatrick - had bowel cancer which spread.

And as the family were dealing with that news her dad, Neil Forsythe, was unwell and went for blood tests.

However, Neil was in a hit and run accident which left him with a severely broken arm and also meant he was delayed in finding out his results.

The test came back that he did have blood cancer however Chloe says it is treatable with medication.

“It has been a lot,” she said, “but my dad is doing ok and I just want to show him he’s not on his own.

“Cancer is a horrid illness, something which tears families apart and leaves holes in people’s hearts. I would love to live in a world where no one would ever have to suffer with cancer, but sadly more and more people are getting diagnosed.

“But it’s thanks to the wonderful teams at Macmillan and at other cancer charities who work so hard to take care of not just the patients but their loved ones too.

"If me throwing myself out of a plane shows my gratitude to Macmillan and raises some much needed funds, then it will all have been worth it.”

Chloe’s skydive is Saturday November, 18 and she has already exceeded her target of £500, but does not want to stop there.