Buxton woman forced to go back to sewage hit flat

Rebecca Blunden in her wrecked flat which was flooded with human excrement

Rebecca Blunden had been temporarily staying at the Palace Hotel in Buxton after the sewage flooded her home but after a visit from Environmental Health, her landlord Great Places stopped paying for her accommodation from Monday and told her she can return to the property at Chatsworth Lodge.

The 45-year-old said: “I was told there were no putrid smells or vermin so my house is legally safe to return to.

“Never mind the fact the laminate flooring is still leaking disgusting water and there is actual human waste up my door and walls.”

She added: “I’ve been offered another property but it’s down a dark alley and there are metal steps to access it.

“I have PTSD and a disability from a previous incident and there is no way I can live somewhere I have to walk down a dark alley.

“But because I’ve refused they are saying my only option is to move back to Chatsworth Lodge.

“I’d love nothing more than to be back home.

“If this was a normal year I’d have all my decorations up and it would look like Blackpool Illuminations but now I’ve got nowhere as they have cancelled my accommodation at the Palace.

“I’ve contacted Shelter as I can’t go back home yet – it will make me ill but now I literally have nowhere to go.”

Simon Robinson, Director of Neighbourhoods at Great Places Housing Group, said: “We are doing everything we can to resolve this unfortunate situation as soon as possible.

“We have undertaken additional cleaning to address the outstanding issues highlighted. This completed work was then checked by an Environmental Health officer, who conducted an inspection along with the customer and a senior member of our Neighbourhoods Team.

“Ms Blunden has since contacted us to raise concerns about some outstanding issues she feels need to be resolved. We’ve been in touch with her and arranged a suitable time to carry out an additional inspection to discuss these issues and look at what action is needed to resolve these to her satisfaction.”