Buxton well dressing queen crowning proves a family affair

A right royal occasion proved a family affair when it came to the coronation of this year’s Buxton well dressing queen.

Leanne Haskins, who was herself the 1998 Buxton well dressing queen, had the honor of crowning her daughter Layla Mae Haskings as the queen for 2025..

Alongside Layla., the other royalty for this year included: Junior queens Lilly Scarlett Taylor and Skylar Doab; Princess Lilly Flanagan; Rosebud Ella Rose Thurlow and Attendant Ava Witham.

The well dressing queen and her royal retinue rode through the town on a special float, as part of the celebrations for Buxton carnival

Carnival chairman Richard Lower said: “It was a really great day and the weather was wonderful. The parade was nearly a mile long, making it one of the biggest ones we’ve done in recent years.

“It brings a lot of joy to the community and economic value to businesses, so seeing so many people of all ages out having a good time shows why we do it.”

Buxton well dressing and carnival is celebrated each year during the first two weeks of July. In 2020 it was 180 years since the tradition first started in Buxton.

In 1840 residents of Higher Buxton were overjoyed when fresh water arrived at the Market Place Fountain. As thanks to the Duke’s workmen local people arranged a floral dressing and tea party accompanied by brass bands and dancing children.