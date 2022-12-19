Reverend Liz England said: “As we approach Christmas Day, this is the time of Advent, a time of waiting and preparing in anticipation for Jesus to be born.

“And across Buxton I have found I wait for the first frost, and then the first snow – I have been here for four years now and I am still surprised by how cold it gets.”

Over the last year, across Buxton Team Parish, there have been times of waiting.

Rev Liz England has delivered her Christmas message to the town. Pictured here at the blessing of the wells at St Ann's Well back in July. Pic Jason Chadwick.

The churches had to wait to open again as the post-pandemic restrictions were relaxed.

The six churches in the team – Christ Church, Burbage, Christ Church, King Sterndale, St. Anne’s Church, St. James Church, Harpur Hill, St. John’s Church and St. Mary’s Church – prepared for regular services and new services added.

Rev Liz said: “We had our Easter Hunt in March and more than 700 people turned up to find a hidden chicken in Pavilion Garden and receive a prize.

“It was so much fun to gather the community together for such a large event.”

The Octagon Hall in Buxton provided the venue for the churches Light Party in October and Liz said people enjoyed crafts, activities, face paint and food.

As the energy crisis has taken hold the church made the decision to open up and provide a free warm place for people to go.

Rev Liz said: “Do come to this, we’d love to see you.”

She says throughout the year the team has worked hard to maintain the church buildings and to offer services to the community in baptisms, weddings and funerals.

She added: “I often ask myself: how can I be a blessing to the community?

“The Bible tells us to, ‘Love one another’. Let us ponder for a moment how we might do that.

“As we wait and prepare for Christmas, in this time of Advent, maybe we can pause a short while and tune in to those around us – family, friends and strangers.

“Can we offer a smile, a wave, a prayer or perhaps a much-needed hug?”