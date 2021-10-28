Buxton Town Team action group holding first face to face meeting in 18 months
Buxton Town Team's action group is holding its first face to face meeting in 18 months tonight (Thursday).
The 'Welcome and Welcome Back' event is taking place at the Pump Room in Buxton.
The event is a chance to welcome back members as well as offering in the opportunity to welcome anyone inteested in finding out more about the town team or getting involved.
The event starts at 7pm and refreshments will be provided.
Membership of Buxton Town Team is £1 and is open to anyone who lives or works in Buxton, cares about its future, and wants to make a positive contribution.
To find out more about Buxton Team Team, see http://buxtontownteam.org.