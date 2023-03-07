Buxton student wins apprentice award for work at Peak District park authority

Amy Brittain-Cartlidge, 19, was presented with the 2023 prize by Buxton & Leek College principal Len Tildsley at an event in the Devonshire Dome to mark National Apprenticeship Week, beating six other shortlisted students.

She said: “I’m really happy to have received this award. I’ve learned a lot throughout my apprenticeship and I’ve had great support from all team members at the Peak District National Park Authority. They’ve answered all my questions and helped me to understand business processes.

“I come from a farming background so it’s nice to work to work at an organisation which is involved with nature and conservation. I’ve learned so much about the aims and values of the national park as well as learning about the legal side and working with committees and authority members.”

Amy Brittain-Cartlidge receives her award from Buxton & Leek College Principal Len Tildsley

Amy has been working towards a level three apprenticeship qualification in business administration while working with the authority’s democratic and legal team – and she has clearly impressed her colleagues.

Line manager Ruth Crowder said: “Amy has fitted into the team exceptionally well. She is always professional and respectful and a great team player. This is a great achievement for her.”

Andrea McCaskie, head of legal services, added: “We are really proud of Amy and this rewards her dedication to her work.”

The 18-month level three apprenticeship is designed to be applicable to many types of business environment, meaning Amy’s experience will be valuable wherever her future leads.

Her tutor Fiona Kearns said: “Amy never misses a class or meeting and her assignments are always handed in on time. She has been able to provide some great workplace examples – developing her skills in the use of technology and supporting other members of the team.

“Amy has worked hard over the last year and is completing the final preparations for end point assessment, where I feel she will achieve great success which will support her future career.”

For more information on apprenticeships at Buxton & Leek College, go to www.blc.ac.uk.