Buxton Spring Fair is 'so unique and special to Buxton' and applications for stall holders are now open

The annual event will return to Buxton on Monday May, 6 and will bring thousands of people to the town.

Higher Buxton will connect with Spring Gardens as stalls from various groups and organisations line the streets.

Organiser Jane Fletcher from JT Events said: “I’m looking forward to doing this again this year.

“If you are a club or society, community group, charitable organisation or a band or musician wanting to showcase what you do to gain more members and raise awareness then Buxton Spring Fair is the event for you.”

Jane, who also organises carnivals across the High Peak, Buxton Fireworks and various Christmas light switch-ons, took over the organisation of the market in 2018 as there were fears the event would be lost for good as there were not enough volunteers to continue with it.

She said: “I love the Spring Fair.

“It is something so unique and special to Buxton and I have never seen anything like it anywhere else.”

The fair is a chance for local groups and organisations to showcase the work they do while raising funds and recruiting new members.

Jane also said it is the first big social event in the year and really brings people together after the winter season when everyone has been staying indoors.

She said: “Spring Fair is a fantastic family day out with music, dancing, street performers, hot food, children’s rides, stalls, circus skills, classic cars and loads more.”

Buxton Spring Fair will take place on the May day bank holiday Monday May, 6 from 10am until 5pm.

The town wide event will be located in Buxton town centre throughout Spring Gardens, The Crescent, The Slopes, Market Place, The Square and the Pavilion Gardens bowling green area, opposite the Old Hall Hotel.

Jane added: “Applications are now open for stall holders for this fabulous community event, don't miss out, get in touch now if you would like a space as there is limited availability.”