Buxton Spring Fair a ‘brilliant success’

Thousands braved the chilly weather on Monday to enjoy a day of family entertainment at Buxton Spring Fair.

Families from across the region flocked to the town to enjoy live music from the likes of Emmerdale star Andy Moore and zumba as well as ferret racing, children’s rides, hot food and drink stalls, arts and crafts and food produce.

Organiser Jane Fletcher described the event as a ‘brilliant success’ adding that the highlight of the day was watching male dance troupe The Billerettes join the market place zumba session - with well-known Buxtonian Bill Weston MBE also taking part.

She said: “There was a lot of community spirit - with stallholders all helping each other out - the atmosphere was brilliant.

“The zumba was fantastic - they bring a lot of people with them but we were all joining in as well.

“It filled the market place in the morning and brought it to life.

“Angela from Accidental Fitness got up on the microphone and announced a dance-off with The Billerettes then Bill Weston got involved - it was so funny.”

Party-goers were left disappointed on the day when much-loved indie band headliners The Indieannas cancelled because bass player Mark Whibberley had broken his arm.

However High Peak band The Ayups stepped up to take their place.

Next year Jane is planning another large event for the town on August bank holiday - as well as the Spring fair on May bank holiday.