Buxton Spring Fair 2022: Performance times at the Crescent, Market Place and Hardwick Street stages

The town will be filled with stalls, live entertainment, displays and much more.

The event will run from 10am to 5pm throughout the town from the market place down Terrace Road, through Spring Gardens, past the Crescent and into the Pavilion Gardens.

Here are the performance times for the three main stages:

The Billerettes

Market Place Stage

*10am – grand opening

*10.15am – Clubbercise and Zumba with Accidental Fitness

*11am – Billerettes

*11.20am – Powderkegs and Chapel Morris

*12noon – One for the Road

*1pm – Isaac Neilson

*1.45pm – Billerettes

*2.15pm – Soundgenarator

*3.15pm- Nothing Like Pressure

*4.15pm – Rockin’ Red Rocket

Hardwick Street (Argos)

*10.15am – Grand opening

*10.20am – Powderkegs and Chapel Morris

*11.45am – Billerettes

*12.30pm – Rock Choir

*1.30pm – Powderkegs and Chapel Morris

*2.30pm – Billerettes

Crescent Stage

*10.30am – Grand opening

*10.45am – Rock Choir

*11.40am – Tidal Wave

*12.20pm – Billerettes

*12.50pm – Twelve Strings

*1.40pm – Purple Cloud of Funk

*2.40pm – Twelve Strings

*3.15pm – Purple Cloud of Funk

*4.20pm – Tidal Wave