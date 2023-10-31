A heritage steam train passed along the viaduct – a route normally reserved for freight trains.

Glyn Redfern's picture of the Buxton Spa Express passing over the town's viaduct.

On Sunday October, 29 the Buxton Spa Express was on a journey from Preston to Buxton and the steam train travelled along the viaduct on the Hindlow freight line to the quarry.

The tour spokesperson said: “With our steam locomotive now serviced, we will now traverse the remaining section of the former London & North Western Railway’s line to Ashbourne, running to the present limit of this freight only line at Hindlow Quarry.

After the locomotive was serviced at the quarry it continued on to Ashbourne before returning to Buxton and back to Preston.

While a steam train passing through the town is not that unusual, it is not often passenger trains travel along the viaduct but in doing so gave a chance for great pictures.