Buxton Spa Art Prize exhibition opens to the public at Green Man gallery
The exhibition for this year’s Buxton Spa Art Prize is now open to the public featuring work by more than 100 artists, with visitors invited to cast their vote for their favourite work and purchase art inspired by the High Peak.
The exhibition launched at the Green Man Gallery on Thursday, June 24, with an awards event attended by a small invited audience, and will be open every day until Sunday, July 25, 10.30am to 5.30pm.
The annual competition, which first ran in 2014, aims to raise the profile of artists and their work and further enhance Buxton’s national reputation as a centre for arts and culture.
Founder Trevor Osborne said: “It seems like only yesterday that I suggested the first art competition which has over the years become an annual event. The Buxton Spa Art Prize has attracted so many talented and wonderful artists in every one of the seven years it has taken place.”
Judges for the competition included local and nationally renowned artists Haidee-Jo Summers, Simon Roderick and Ingrid Karlsson, Derbyshire Museums & Galleries manager Ros Westwood and the High Sheriff of Derbyshire Louise Potter.
The winner of the main prize was Matthew Phinn, whose piece ‘Reaching for the light’ depicted a scene from Corbar Wood.
Second place went to Eva Juusula with her painting ‘The Little Train’ which showed life in the Pavilion Gardens. Jenny Aitken took third with a piece titled ‘Together again’ which evoked the idea of generations reunited after lockdown. There were also commendations for Pam Smart, Nick Grove and Susan Isaac.
The teen art prize was won by Hannah Dunkin, ahead of runners-up Grace Riordan and Camilla Clay, all aged 13.
The children’s prize, sponsored by No.6 The Square Tearooms & Accommodation, went to Prudie Dawson, aged ten, with her picture of the bluebells in Corbar Woods. Second place went to Hector Dawson, aged just three, while Verity Dawson, eight, took third place.
Winners received art materials, cash prizes and vouchers for Poole’s Cavern, kindly sponsored by Buxton Civic Association.
The people’s choice winner will be announced on Sunday, July 18, and their artwork will be hung in the Ensana Buxton Crescent Hotel. The artist will receive £500 and an overnight stay at the spa.