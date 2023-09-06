Shops in Buxton have been restored using grant money from the the High Street Heritage Action Zone.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure outside the newly renovated shops in Buxton. Photo High Peak Borough Council

So far two shop fronts have been restored, Ponden Homes and Fitzgerald’s Bakery both on Spring Gardens.

Grant funding of more than £350,000 was awarded to the businesses in November to support the reinstatement of traditional shop fronts based on historic photographs of the shops.

High Peak Borough Council is working with the High Street Heritage Action Zone and the Future Highstreets Fund to improve the town.

The newly restored Ponden Homes in Buxton. Pic High Peak Borough Council

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure, said: “These shop fronts look fantastic. It’s great to see this funding making such a difference to businesses that have been in Spring Gardens for many years.

“This investment we’re making through both the Heritage Action Zone and the Future High Streets Fund will ensure that Buxton town centre is a vibrant, attractive place which works for residents and businesses and attracts visitors.

“Schemes like these at Fitzgerald’s and Ponden Homes show what can be achieved. They have real presence on the street and make a big visual contribution to achieving the Council’s vision of ensuring that the commercial centre of Buxton matches the rich heritage for which the town is famous.”

Works at the two shops included masonry repairs and repointing and new bay windows at Ponden Homes.

Fitzgerald's at Buxton looking lovely after restoration using grant money from the Heritage Action Zone. Photo High Peak Borough Council

The owners of both properties have also taken the opportunity to carry out additional repairs to the traditional windows on the upper floors.

Historic England Team Leader, Tim Allen, said: “Historic England is delighted to be working with High Peak Borough Council and local businesses through the Buxton High Street Heritage Action Zone.

“Ponden Homes and Fitzgerald’s are great businesses at the heart of Spring Gardens and the HSHAZ investment is helping to bring these historic buildings back to their former glory.

