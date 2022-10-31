Buxton sculptor donates bust to primary school as symbol of hope for Ukraine

Hogshaw Villas Road retiree Joe Delli Colli, 65, began working on the bust when the conflict began in February, moulding his feelings into clay as daily images of devastation arrived from eastern Europe.

He said: “It’s like the pandemic, very few people thought we would see war in Europe again. To me it was unbelievable for something like that to happen, to see kids suffering there. It spurred me to do something.”

The bust was not modelled on any particular image from the war. Her character took shape as Joe worked around a simple theme of prayer, with the addition of a rosary and head covering connecting the woman to Mary, mother of Jesus.

The bust symbolises the sorrow and hopes of the people of Ukraine.

Joe said: “Everyone has their own different religions but no matter what faith you are, a little prayer helps. The woman is praying for everything to go back to normal. It depicts sorrow, but also hope that things will get better.”

It is not the first time that Joe has channelled world events into his work. Last year he created another bust with a message of hope for life beyond the pandemic.

He hopes this latest piece will have greater impact on display at St Anne’s Primary School, on Lightwood Road, where his wife Christine works as a teaching assistant.

Joe Delli Colli has turned his hand to art since retiring from the engineering sector.

Joe said: “I’ve donated paintings before and sometimes go in as a volunteer to help with art activities. When I told the headteacher about this new bust she asked if I would come and speak to the children about it.

“It’s important they know how lucky they are but also that they don’t become complacent and forget that people are still suffering.”

The bust has been placed in the school reception so pupils will encounter it every day, with the dashes of bright red intended to catch their eye.

Joe said: “It’s a communication object to help them understand what’s going on. Some will think about it more than others, but I’m sure they are all aware and it must be upsetting to watch the news. Whether they believe or not, if everyone prays together it’s got to do something.”

The red highlights are intended to draw the viewer into the work.