A school in the High Peak has been inspected by the Church of England which said ‘the school’s distinctive Christian vision is the catalyst for transformation’.

Sarah Bellicoso, head of Dove Holes School

A Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools was carried out at Dove Holes Primary School and the report has now been published.

Inspector Mark Millinson said: “The Christian vision is the driving force for the school’s transformation. It inspires leaders.

“Courageous leadership, at all levels, embraces on-going challenges resulting in all flourishing.

Dove Holes School celebrate their recent inspection results. Photo Jason Chadwick

“Adults leave no stone unturned to equip all pupils to thrive.

“Consequently, staff are determined that they will prepare pupils to step out into the world with confidence.”The report noted the governors ‘consistently ensure the vision is at the heart of their deliberations’. This fosters ‘bold decisions, rooted in Christian narrative, enabling the school to move forward’.

However, it was noted that clarity in ensuring that the vision is communicated to the wider community via the website, is not as developed.

Mr Millinson said: “The vision is the springboard for the school’s curriculum which develops curiosity and sustains a love for learning. It is deeply influenced by the school’s context. Staff are very aware of the challenges facing all pupils, including those with special educational needs and those who are disadvantaged.

“The engaging curriculum, tailored to interest each pupil, has resulted in significant improvement in attendance.”

It was noted leaders and staff are ‘relentless in pursuing the vision that pupils will live life in all its fullness’.

Mr Millinison said: “Pupils and adults know they are valued and together they work with mutual respect and kindness.

“Consequently, pupils are confident and successful.”

Head of school Sarah Bellicoso added: “We’re really proud of the report. It is a good reflection of school life and we are pleased our SEN work has been acknowledged.

“Looking to the future we want to work on our targets and expand the pupils’ knowledge of other religions and cultures and are planning a trip to the Derby Open Centre.

“We have a student who has family in Ghana and we have been building on this in the school and the pupils have been really engaged with this.