Buxton Samaritans appeals for new volunteers to fill vital office roles

The charity is looking for volunteers to help with two key areas of its local operation, administration and fundraising, which enable the life-saving listening service to be there around the clock for anyone who needs it.

Branch director Cathy Riddington said: “Most people associate volunteering for the Samaritans purely with responding to distressed callers which, understandably, not everyone feels comfortable doing.

“The reality though, is that there are many ways volunteers can help out at Samaritans. We are currently looking for support volunteers who have experience in the areas of either fundraising or business administration, to help with the all-important task of keeping the branch solvent and therefore able to help people in need.”

Members of the Buxton Samaritans team on a fundraising walk last year.

Nationally, the Samaritans responds to around 10,000 calls for help every day. In 2020 alone, Samaritans volunteers spent more than 1million hours offering non-judgemental support to people struggling to cope.

Louise Potter, High Sheriff for Derbyshire, has thrown her support behind the appeal, saying: “Samaritans provide a vital service, and never more so than in the current climate where people, many whose lives were already difficult, have had to deal with nearly two years now of the additional practical and emotional pressures created by Covid.

“I am sure that many of us weren’t aware that Samaritans is made up of a series of branch offices that are entirely reliant on the kindness of local people to donate time or money.”

She added: “What better way to start the New Year than by making a truly meaningful and rewarding contribution to our community?”

Anyone interested in finding out more about the volunteer roles can write to [email protected]

If you are unable to spare the time but still want to support the organisation, donations are always welcome via www.samaritan.org/branches/buxton.

Anyone can contact Samaritans for free at any time from any phone on 116 123 – even using a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Alternatively, you can email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org.