Buxton runner getting ready for London Marathon

Rachel Taylor has spent months preparing for the London Marathon and now with the iconic race just weeks away she has thanked thoses who have already donated.

She said: “I’ve had so much support and such kind offers of gifts and donations for stalls over the past few months."My total is over £2,000 now which I’m so grateful for.”

Rachel, who works at Buxton Nursery, Hardwick Square, has been fundraising for The Stroke Association which is the chosen charity for the Rotary Inner Wheel charity this year.

Rachel Taylor is running the London marathon to raise funds for the Stroke Association

She said: “I’ve held a murder mystery evening, a Platinum Jubilee day raffle with all the neighbours, a fundraising afternoon at Buxton Methodist Church, a car boot sale, an Easter Bunny name draw and also selling donations on local social media sites.”

Rachel previously ran the Manchester Marathon in 2019 and said she would never do another marathon however when the chance came of running for Inner Wheel’s chosen charity of The Stroke Association in London she could not refuse as she has watched the event every year since a child.

Speaking about her training ahead of the race on Sunday October, 2 Rachel said that running is harder on her own but luckily she knows other long distance runners who she practices with.

"Definitely mentally tough as well as physically on my own. Looking forward to crowds cheering in London. I ran 147 miles in August . Proudly wearing my new Stroke Association vest on runs now.”

Rachel’s final fundraising event was a quiz night at The Bull Yard on the A515 on Friday September 23.

A spokesperson for the Stroke Association said: “Stroke changes lives in an instant. Two thirds of people who survive a stroke find themselves living with a disability.”

Rachel added: “Without people raising funds for the Stroke Association they could not provide the support and research that they do.

"Your donations are so important to rebuilding lives after stroke.”

Rachel has already smashed for target of £2,000 and is now on £2,172 and she has an online donation page too – https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/racheltay