Buxton Rotary Club reflects on a busy year of community activities in 2021

The club enjoyed a busy few months in the second half of 2021 after social restrictions lifted in the summer.

Kim Priestley, President of the club, said: “Thank you to everyone who has helped and supported us.”

In September the group held its Grand Charity Bazaar in the Pavilion Gardens and Kim said local charities and organisations were happy to once again have an opportunity to tell and show people what they do.

Buxton Rotary have had a busy few months helping with community events and raising money. Pictured singing carols in December

The theme was “There is no Planet B” and the Rotary Club was presented with a Plastic Free Champion certificate by Transition Buxton.

In October the club organised the Andrew Heywood Memorial Fell Race. Rotarians and other volunteers acted as car park stewards, registered the race participants and manned checkpoints and road crossings around the route.

Kim said: “In November we provided marshals for the firework display and Remembrance Day parade and assisted the Royal British Legion with supermarket collections in their centenary year. We also held practice interviews for the sixth form at Buxton Community School, with help from Friends of Rotary and other volunteers.

"We also organised a fun Call My Bluff wine tasting evening which raised £500 for Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign.”

In December, the charity partnered with Morrisons supermarket to give out 50 boxes of Christmas biscuits to the Residents of Fairfield Association (RoFA) and 50 boxes to Buxton Cottage Hospital and Cavendish Hospital. Morrisons donated another 100 boxes to charities of their choice.

Kim said: “We also provided Christmas toy boxes for children who spent Christmas at a local refuge. We have been out in town singing Christmas carols and songs to raise money for The Thomas Theyer Foundation and Rotary‘s own charity.

"Finally, we provided four marshals for The Thomas Theyer Foundation Lake of Lights event.”

Anyone interested in Rotary, or who can help with projects, should see the website at www.buxtonrotaryishere.co.uk or email [email protected]