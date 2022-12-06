The Friends of Buxton Station (FoBS) wanted to show their support for some of the High Peak’s newest arrivals who may be feeling the pain of separation from their homeland and family members over the festive period.

The tree, donated by Morrisons’ Buxton store, will be on display in the station car park from December 6 until early 2023, and local residents are being encouraged to adorn it with Ukrainian-themed decorations and Christmas messages over the next few weeks.

FoBS chairman Dave Carlisle said: “It is an awful time of year to be far away from home. We want Ukrainian families forced to relocate to Buxton to feel welcomed and valued, we want them to feel ‘at home’ here.

Milanka Klimenko holding up the decoration she has made with FoBS member Will Blake.

“We know the wonderful welcoming people of Buxton will want to show their support too and this project provides a simple way to do just that.”

The idea has has been quickly embraced by another group, the Buxton Friends of Ukraine (BFU), which has helped more than 100 adults and children settle in the area.

Coordinator Jess Smith said: “The Ukrainians in BFU have told us how much they appreciate the smiles and friendliness of Buxton folk, in these difficult times, that means so much.

“Thank you FoBS for coming up with this lovely seasonal way for the Buxton community to express their support to people seeking safety here.”

The decorations already on the tree were created in a crafting session on Wednesday, November 28, where Ukrainian settlers were invited to work with community arts group Stone and Water. Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust generously donated free use of the Pump Room for the event via funding from the Bingham Trust.

Stone and Water spokesman Gordon MacLellan said: “We work with the community to celebrate the people, landscapes and wildlife of the peaks. It is good to be able to welcome new people to our town and to the Peaks by sharing ideas, art and laughter.”

