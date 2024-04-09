Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patricia Scampion, said: “Many in Buxton are worried and even very anxious, and feel helpless in the light of wars, terror, famine, violence, and other threats occurring in many countries all over the world.

“Often we don't know where to turn and feel alone with our worries and questions. “There is a place now to take time out and be still and share the sorrows of the world.”

The Peace Circle was initiated by independent Buxton people and is not associated with any particular political party, pressure group or charity.

People will be gathering weekly at Turner's Memorial to reflect on peace in the world.

In the last two years Ukrainian refugees have made a home in Buxton following the war with Russia there is also conflict in Gaza and elsewhere in the world currently.