High Peak MP Robert Largan invited people to have their say on where the money should go, as plans take shape for the Government’s Future High Streets Fund awarding of £6.6m and investment of £4.2m from High Peak Borough Council.

Mr Largan said: “This funding is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Buxton. It’s important that we get it right and don’t waste the money on councillors’ pet projects.

“High Peak Borough Council need to listen carefully to local residents and businesses when fine tuning their proposals. Let’s work together to make Buxton even better.”

What do you think would help to revive Buxton town centre?

A total of 591 residents responded to Mr Largan’s online survey. When asked to rate the choice of shops and facilities in the town centre on a scale of one to ten, the average response was 3.7.

When asked to list their three priorities for regeneration, there was overwhelming consensus with 79 per cent of respondents calling for a greater range of shops. This was followed closely by a call for better public toilet facilities from 57 per cent of respondents.

There was also significant support for restoring heritage shop fronts – which should be possible thanks to another £1m Government grant – and improving facilities for young people.

The survey also asked people for their views on various proposals which could form part of the project masterplan.

On the possibility of the borough council buying the Springs shopping centre, respondents were evenly split, with 31 per cent in favour, 30 per cent against and 39 per cent opting for ‘don’t know’.

There was stronger support for the potential relocation of Buxton Library to the town centre, with 57 per cent of those who answered the question in favour.

The idea of opening up the River Wye to create new waterfront retail spaces also proved popular with 65 per cent of those expressing a view.

In addition, Mr Largan asked residents for their views on proposals for a new health centre in Buxton. Although separate NHS funding would still need to be secured, the prospect received overwhelming support from 75 per cent of those respondents who answered.

