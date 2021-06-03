Buxton reading group raise £6,700 for High Peak Samaritans after completing 1,460 mile virtual walk
Five friends from Buxton have raised more than £6,700 for a mental health support charity after completing an epic virtual journey from Land’s End to the Faroe Islands.
Cathy Riddington, Sandra Jowett, Alyson Phillips, Debbie Fox, Lydia Jutton and a 12-year- old toy poodle called Rupert completed their 1,460 mile walk at Solomon’s Temple after 13 weeks, having set out in January to help the Buxton and High Peak Samaritans.
Aptly named the ‘Rambling Readers’, the local book club set themselves the challenge as a way to keep themselves busy during the winter lockdown while supporting a charity close to their hearts, and have been putting in the miles in the countryside around the town.
Cathy said: “What started as a daunting challenge turned into a joyful experience. Fantastic support from the Samaritans and all our friends, families and local businesses has kept us going on our walks whatever the weather. We’ve been absolutely blown away by the comments and kindness we’ve received.
"A special mention should be given to Rupert, who has completed all the walks with us, helping to keep up spirits, whilst giving joy to those who followed our adventure online.”
Along the way, the group has soaked up the wonders of local nature, watching a buzzard, listening to the call of curlews and seeing the first snowdrops come out.
Cathy said: “It has given us a greater appreciation of the fascinating and beautiful area in which we live. We have walked in all weathers, experiencing the joy of jumping into snow drifts over our knees, to watching sunsets from Corbar Cross and going round and rounds in boats on the Pavillion Gardens boating lake whilst trying to recreate a virtual crossing to the Faroe Islands.
“We have also learnt about the local history – the ancient packhorse routes; the archaeological sites such as Mesolithic and Neolithic settlement on Lismore Fields; the Bronze Age burial on Fairfield Low and so much more.”
She added: “Having a routine and dates in the diary really helped us cope with the reality of Covid restrictions, and noticing our improved fitness has been an added bonus. We just had fun, while helping a local charity.”
To add to their fundraising total, go to https://bit.ly/3pi3FdR.