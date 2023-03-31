On April, 8 Kramatorsk station was full of 4,000 Ukrainians trying to flee the war-torn country.

The station was then hit by a Russian missile killing 62 and injuring 120.

The station master at Kramatorsk - Любовь Пазюра - part of whose name translates into English as love - has refused to talk about this matter with anyone, preferring to carry on the day-job with professional pride, until a fitting memorial to those killed and injured can be erected.

Kramatorsk station which was hit by a Russian missile on April, 8 2022 killing 62 people.

Having heard about this tremendous obligation to duty, the Friends of Buxton Station (FoBS) wanted to send a humanitarian message of support and acknowledgement to the Kramatorsk Station Master, to let her know that there are friends who recognise with revulsion the event at her station one year on and to send love and support.

FoBS Chairman, Dave Carlisle said: “I got in touch with Journalist, Olexiy Ladyka of the Kramatorsk Post. He is in contact with the station master and has kindly agreed to relay that message on our behalf and from the many moved people of Buxton, home to around 100 settled migrants from Ukraine. This is not a political gesture, it is based firmly in humanity.”

This is the message that FoBS sent: Not alone, not forgotten. May the light of love burn strongest in the darkest places. Twinned in friendship, love and respect.

Olexiy, who took the photograph of the station that he took at the end of February said: “Thank you Buxton for your attention to our tragedy.

“Maybe it will give some hope for your readers to learn that our railway station is gradually coming back to life.

“Now we have two trains from Kramatorsk to Kyiv and Odesa. And, on the anniversary of the attack on the station, Ukrainian Railways will launch the train from Lviv to Kramatorsk.

“This is happening despite the war. I think it shows how strong the Ukrainian spirit is. We keep living.”

The Friends of Buxton Station want to keep the ongoing conflict in people's consciousness, along with the “not alone, not forgotten” message and will be working on a project at the station a number of sunflowers, a poignant symbol of Ukraine.

