Buxton Race for Life cancelled due to poor take-up

This year’s cancer research fundraiser Race for Life has been cancelled after less than 200 participants signed up for the Pavilion Gardens event.

Organisers of the Buxton event - scheduled for June 19 - say running the event would not be cost-efficient.

Danielle Masterson, Cancer Research UK regional spokeswoman, said: “Race for Life in Buxton raises money to fund life-saving research.

“So we owe it to our participants and supporters to ensure that we raise as much money as possible in the most cost-efficient way.”

This year - with just two weeks to go - less than 200 had signed up for the race compared to almost 700 who took part last year. All participants who have already registered for Buxton have been advised of the cancellation.

They will be able to transfer to another Race for Life event, such as Sheffield, Derby, Manchester or Stoke or can receive a full refund of their registration fee.

High Peak MP Ruth George “I’ve spoken to Cancer Research UK to point out that it’s an hour’s journey from Buxton to any of the alternative venues and to see if there are any factors that could influence them to put the race on.

“Unfortunately they’ve seen a reduction in numbers in many areas this year and don’t feel it’s possible.

“There are lots of great fundraisers in High Peak and it’s a great shame if they’re not able to make another Race for Life event.

“If that’s the case they may wish to run at one of the great Park Runs at Glossop - which I can thoroughly recommend - or Lyme Park or Bakewell.”

More information on transferring event or refunds can be found by calling the Race for Life hotline on 0300 123 0770.