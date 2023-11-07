Buxton Pride and St Mary’s Church in Buxton will be observing Transgender Day of Remembrance to mourn the trans people in the UK and around the world who died this year due to transphobic violence.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event will take place on Monday November, 20 at the church on Dale Road at 7pm and will be led by Reverend Catrin Hubbard.

She said: “We will listen to a poem and a piece of music and the names of the trans people we have lost this year will be read, candles lit, and an opportunity to share memories of our loved ones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a group we stand for love and concern for all humans. We will come together to grieve and to share our outrage at the violence being perpetrated against trans people every day.”

Buxton Pride has organised a Transgender Day of Remembrance event which will take place at St Mary's Church on Monday November, 20 at 7pm. Photo submitted

Transgender Day of Remembrance was started in 1999 by Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a candlelit vigil in memory of Rita Hester, a Black transgender woman who was murdered in 1998.

The vigil has grown into the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Gwendolyn said: “Transgender Day of Remembrance seeks to highlight the losses we face due to anti-transgender bigotry and violence.

Advertisement

“With so many seeking to erase transgender people — sometimes in the most brutal ways possible — it is vitally important that those we lose are remembered, and that we continue to fight for justice.”

Rev Catrin added: “This is an event not a service as it needs to be a safe space for as many people as possible.