Buxton Swimming and Fitness Centre was officially opened by Princess Anne on November, 16 1972.

Now half a century on centre manager Leigh White is looking to the future for the centre.

He said: “To have been part of the community at the heart of the community for 50 years is a real achievement.

Manager Leigh White with colleagues Liam McWee and Elise Evans as Buxton Pool and Fitness Centre celebrates its 50th anniversary.

“I think despite the numerous owners and takeovers we have had the pool has remained successful because we make it accessible for everyone.”

Throughout the week the pool is booked out by 11 different school and four nurseries who all attend for swimming lessons at parent and toddler classes, disabled swimming, over 50s swimming and even water jogging fitness sessions.

Leigh said: “In recent years not only have we added the gym which was a huge draw for people but we are continually growing our private swimming lessons which seem more popular than ever.

Advertisement

Manager Leigh White at Buxton Pool and Fitness Centre which is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

"We have done a lot of forward thinking and looking at how people use the pool so we have introduced swim tags – we record people’s data when they swim and put them on on a leader board each month which the swimmers enjoy.”Leigh says over the years the pool and fitness centre has welcomed thousands of swimmers including Buxton Olympian Abbie Wood who trained here as a youngster.

He said: “We also have the regulars who you can set your watch by for when they will be coming and it’s always nice to see them and have a quick catch up.”

The pool, on St John’s Road in Buxton, also takes GP referrals for those who need swimming while in recovery from cancer or those with muscular pain.

Advertisement

Leigh said: “We have also started our rookie lifeguard course which means kids as young as eight or nine can start their training before taking their qualifications at 16."

To celebrate the half a century milestone there will be stall holders at the pool selling gifts and running a swap shop all day on Wednesday November 16 with all funds raised going to support the Christmas in the Community scheme which will be providing gifts and meals for those lonely or struggling in Buxton this year.