Buxton petallers put on best ever display

The main panel of the Market Place Well features the centenary of the discovery of Tutankhmun's Tomb, Christine Gould admires the real gold leaf used on the face mask

The beautiful designs at the town’s wells depict the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, 100 years since Tutankhamun’s tomb was discovered as well as showing support to the citizens of Ukraine.

Wells dressing secretary Christine Gould said: “I’m so proud of this year’s designs and they really are the best we have ever done."

In 2020 the wells dressing did not go ahead and last year only the St Ann’s well was done.

Thousands of individual flower petals combine to make a very familiar face on the centre panel of St Ann's Well

This year it was back to normal with the petallers taking over St John’s Church in Buxton to bring the creations to life.Christine said: “It was great to be back doing what we love and I haven’t seen some of these people since 2019 so it was great to catch up.

"We have gone all out this year to make the well boards extra special – we have used gold leaf on the Egyptian board on the Market Place and it looks amazing.

"Everyone is saying we’ve out done our selves this year and I’d have to agree."

This year pupils from Buxton Community School returned to help with the petalling and designed three boards for the well on Spring Gardens.

“It’s very creative, they have paid tribute to the Queen for her 75th year, shown support for Ukraine and done a fun one showing a child blowing a bubble gum bubble.

“The St Ann’s well is our tribute to the Queen for her platinum jubilee and we will be sending Her Majesty a photo of the board and we hopes she likes it.”There is also a board in the Pump Room which marks 100 years of Buxton Rotary Club.

Christine said: “We couldn’t do anything with out our wonderful volunteers.

"We have 20 children from the school, 40 petallers and 10 people involved in moving the boards and putting them in place around the town. So it really is a team effort.”

The displays will be up until the day after carnival day on Sunday July 10 and Christine added: “If you haven’t been to see them you really should as these are the most beautiful boards I think I have ever seen.”