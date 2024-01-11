Buxton Our Street has planned four fabulous light displays which will be projected at various locations around Buxton next month.

Buxton Our Street will be lighting up four locations across the town as part of the grand finale for the cultural programme. Photo Buxton Our Street

Buxton Our Street was set up as part of Buxton’s High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) project.

And since 2021 the group has been bringing people together with free arts, music and cultural activities.

Gemma Ball from, Buxton Our Street, said: “A grand finale to the Our Street programme, Illuminate Buxton, will take elements from previous projects and weave them into spectacular projections of light and sound onto local landmark buildings.”

Dates have now been announced for the 'Illuminate Buxton: a place we call home' events in February.

Gemma said: “These free, fabulous, evening projections by the amazing Illuminos will be on over four nights.”

The first showing will be Wednesday, February, 21 at Fairfield Band Room. On Thursday February, 22 the display will be at Harpir Hill St James’ Church.

On Friday February the lights will take over Burbage Christ Church and the final night will be on Saturday February, 24 in Spring Gardens.

Funding has come from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, local government’s Future High Streets Fund, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Arts Council England. It is administered by Historic England, with support from High Peak Borough Council.

A cultural consortium, made up of representatives from Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, Buxton International Festival, Buxton Opera House, Buxton Festival Fringe, Babbling Vagabonds Theatre Company and REC Youth Theatre, together with a Community Engagement steering group comprised of Vision Buxton, Buxton Town Team, Buxton Civic Association, Connex: Street by Street and Buxton Central Ward, has facilitated the development and delivery of the arts programme.

The geographical area of the HSHAZ project is Spring Gardens and surrounding streets.

There are separate funds being used for conservation-led repairs and restoration of buildings, whilst Buxton Our Street has been adding animation and vibrancy to the streetscape with the aim of deepening the sense of connection to and pride in the town centre for all Buxtonians.