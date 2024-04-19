Buxton organisations can apply for grants from the High Peak Mayoral Charity

The High Peak Mayoral Charity wants Buxton based groups and charities to apply for funding to help future projects.
By Lucy Ball
Published 19th Apr 2024, 16:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There is money to be claimed to help groups in part of Buxton thanks to the High Peak Mayoral Charity.

Maureen Kitchen, from the charity said: “The High Peak Mayoral Charity, under the patronage of the current Mayor, Peter Inman, is nearing the close of their fund-raising year when they give grants to local charities in need.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Groups in Barms, Buxton Central, Burbage, Corbar, Cote Heath, Limestone Peak, Stone Bench and Temple can apply. however religious, political or national charities can not apply.The money is raised throughout the mayor’s year through street collections and various events.

Buxton organisations can apply for grants from the High Peak Mayoral CharityBuxton organisations can apply for grants from the High Peak Mayoral Charity
Buxton organisations can apply for grants from the High Peak Mayoral Charity

Applications for grants can only be made in writing stating the need and details of the purpose, and including a current balance sheet.

Anyone wanting to apply for a grant should address the application to Mr W A Wells, 79 Macclesfield Road, Buxton SK17 9AG before Friday May, 10.

Related topics:BuxtonHigh Peak