Buxton organisations can apply for grants from the High Peak Mayoral Charity
There is money to be claimed to help groups in part of Buxton thanks to the High Peak Mayoral Charity.
Maureen Kitchen, from the charity said: “The High Peak Mayoral Charity, under the patronage of the current Mayor, Peter Inman, is nearing the close of their fund-raising year when they give grants to local charities in need.”
Groups in Barms, Buxton Central, Burbage, Corbar, Cote Heath, Limestone Peak, Stone Bench and Temple can apply. however religious, political or national charities can not apply.The money is raised throughout the mayor’s year through street collections and various events.
Applications for grants can only be made in writing stating the need and details of the purpose, and including a current balance sheet.
Anyone wanting to apply for a grant should address the application to Mr W A Wells, 79 Macclesfield Road, Buxton SK17 9AG before Friday May, 10.