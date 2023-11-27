Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre’s youth engagement team will be putting on their first in house show and touring around High Peak schools next month.

A new production of Hare and Tortoise will tour High Peak schools before heading to the Pavilion Arts Centre.

Platform 3 was set up in 2021 as a way to bring theatre to young people of the High Peak.

Now for the first time the group are producing their first in-house children’s show for Christmas 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Murray’s Hare and Tortoise will tour to various primary schools across the High Peak; New Mills Primary School, Harpur Hill Primary School, Woodland Federation: Great Hucklow, Woodland Federation: Peak Forest, Whaley Bridge Primary, Fairfield Infants, St. Lukes Glossop, Simmondley Primary School, St. Albans Macclesfield, Buxton Juniors, Earl Sterndale and Tintwistle Primary.

There will also be public performances open to all audiences in the Pavilion Arts Centre throughout December.

Allie Spencer, director said: “The production will ignite imaginations in this lively and accessible retelling of a traditional tale, using poetry, music and characterisation.

“It explores trust, friendship, nature and the excitement of growing up, especially designed for our younger audience as a perfect introduction to theatre.

Advertisement

“Hare and Tortoise challenges us to stop and breathe and enjoy life – without always rushing from job to job.”

Advertisement

Playing the Hare is Niamh Hine, who has previously starred in Alice in Wonderland. She has also performed in street theatre festivals, fire shows and devised theatre for local communities.

Adam Horvath plays Tortoise. He has previously worked on productions with Nottingham Playhouse and has produced a short film which is currently having a successful festival run.

The set and costume designer is Nikki Charlesworth, composer and sound designer is Adam McCready, production manager is Vicki Smith, Jim Morgan is H

head of technical and lighting designer is Matt Cowan.

Advertisement

The stage manager is Simon Birchall, assistant director is Anna Berentzen, producer and movement Director is Kerry Allsop and outreach and engagement is Emma Mathews-Aspinall.

Through this 50-minute play, Hare and Tortoise follow the seasons as their wintry world becomes Spring, Summer and finally Autumn and the two friends get ready to race each other.

Advertisement

The show will be in the Pavilion Arts Centre Saturday December, 16 at 10am, 1.30pm and 4pm.

Saturday December 23 at 4pm and Sunday December, 24 at 10am and 1.30pm.