Buxton Opera House teamed up with Buxton Civic Association for new green thinking production

This month Buxton Opera House teamed up with Buxton Civic Association to produce Leave No Trace, a community, promenade performance through Grin Low woods.

This brand-new, outdoor project used a combination of projection, movement, poetry, drama and visual arts, exploring the theme of Leave No Trace and encouraging audiences to consider their own relationships to local, outdoor spaces.

The idea of ‘Leave No Trace’ was created from discussions between Buxton Opera House and Buxton Civic Association. Directors Anna Berentzen and Kerry Allsop said: “We wanted to create a project that celebrated both organisations and the importance of the beautiful landscape we live in.”

Participants were invited to take stewardship over their local green spaces, using art as a catalyst, and concluding with a public performance that took place in Poole’s Cavern and Grin Low Woods.

A new project brought people into the woods. Photos by David John King Photography.

A range of residents from the local community took part in the project, including the Youth Dance Company, an adult performance group and handwritten poems from students at local primary schools.

More than 150 school children and staff were also taken out into BCA woodlands on mindfulness walks, creative trips with poet Christopher P Brown to inspire spoken word and storytelling, and workshops with local artist Vicki Smith to create compostable theatrical puppets.

Those who took part described Leave No Trace as ‘an inspiring project,’ and some commented that they found it ‘very healing,’ expressing a keen interest to get involved in more theatre projects at Buxton Opera House.

All of those people involved with this new project said they learned something about theatre and performing during the project and agreed that they felt more connected to nature as a result.

The project with Buxton Opera House and Buxton Civic Association wants people to embrace nature. Photos by David John King Photography.

Anna said: “The project exhibited a collection of ideas about what the woodlands mean to us, the significance of Buxton’s outdoor space and its role in serving the local community.

“A special thank you to Buxton Civic Association for their partnership, support and expertise throughout the project.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to Arts Council England for their ongoing support.