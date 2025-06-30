Buxton Opera House announces local script writing competition for new performance

Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre has launched a scriptwriting competition where the winner will have their work turned into a full production in 2026.

The contest aims to uncover and develop original unpublished plays that shine a light on our community – past, present, or imagined.

Three writers will be shortlisted to take part in a professional script development workshop with an experienced scriptwriter. From there, one script will be selected for further development and mentoring, ready for a full production staged by Buxton Opera House in early 2026 in the Pavilion Arts Centre.

Paul Kerryson, Buxton Opera House CEO said “Following the recent successful premiere productions of The Keeper of the Books in 2024 and One Night in Buxton in February this year, Buxton Opera House is thrilled to be offering this brilliant opportunity for local emerging writers.

“As ever, we are grateful to Arts Council England for supporting Buxton Opera House in providing artistic platforms for local creativity.”

Whether it’s set in a favourite local café, inspired by neighbourhood legends, or tackles environmental themes close to home, the script should celebrate what makes our area unique.

Buxton Opera House is looking for a brand new, unpublished, and unperformed play with a clear connection to Buxton — through story, setting, or character.

There needs to be a meaningful connection to the environment – this could be thematic, geographical, or woven into the narrative.

The content has to be suitable for all ages and structured as two acts, each approximately 45 minutes long.

The script must also contain a maximum of 10 principal characters.

Writers who want to enter must be over 18 years of age and available for a script development writing workshop on September, 13 and also between January 21 and February 1 for the final production.

All submissions will be judged anonymously by a panel appointed by Buxton Opera House.

How to apply:

To enter, email Buxton Opera House with a single PDF containing a 250-word synopsis of the play, as well as a character list and the full first draft of the script but without personal details to ensure anonymous judging. The deadline for script applications is Thursday 31 July 2025. Further information, application details, and Terms & Conditions can be found on buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.