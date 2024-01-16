A group in Buxton is launching a library of things where people can hire hedge trimmers, carpet cleaners and other expensive items for a fraction of the cost.

Transition Buxton CIC will be launching its new library of things on Tuesday January, 30 in part of the library of Kents Bank Road.

Jean Ball from Transition Buxton said: “The Buxton Library of Things has been a good idea that we have been keen to bring to Buxton for some time. Now, with thanks to Derbyshire County Council who have given us permission to occupy an area within the and our new Library of Things will soon be a reality.”

The Library of Things will offer a wide range of useful things for members to borrow.Jean said: “Borrow don’t buy is the idea.

“Instead of producing, buying, storing and maintaining things that you only need occasionally - hedge trimmers, ladders, long handled loppers, carpet cleaners, etc. borrow them from the Library of Things instead – it’s good for the planet and your budget, plus you’ll benefit from less clutter.”

Transition Buxton encourages and supports the local community to live sustainably and to build resilience to environmental change enable pick-ups and drop-offs twice a week.

The Buxton launch means the library of things will join a nationwide initiative with 70 other libraries who are putting borrowing back on the agenda.

Jean said: “The stock and range of Things in the Library will continue to grow and evolve over time.

“The team of volunteers would love to hear about second hand items still in good condition, ideally with original instructions where appropriate, and any attachments parts.

“If you have things that you only use occasionally, or don’t use anymore, and would be willing to donate so that others can use them, email the team at the address below.”

There is a small membership fee - £5 (£2.50 concessions) to help cover running costs.

Borrowing fees are suggested but it’s ‘Pay As You Feel’ to ensure equitable access regardless of income, although a few high value items will also need a refundable security deposit.