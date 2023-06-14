Kenny Roberts in his home studio. Pic Jason Chadwick

Kenny Robertson is a guitarist, songwriter, and musician from Buxton and he has just released his latest EP - or short album - Breath Before The Fall.

The 39-year-old, who uses the stage name Kendoh Massif, said: “I can’t wait to share it with people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is my second EP the first wasn't guitar based, which is my passion so I’m really pleased this one has a stronger guitar focus.”

Kenny Roberts in his home studio. Pic Jason Chadwick

These new tracks include a special song close to Kenny’s heart.

He said: “A friend gifted me a guitar and then he died so I wrote a song especially for that guitar.”

Music has been Kenny’s passion all his life; he owned his first guitar aged ten and at 14 he knew he wanted to be a musician and by 18 went to music college in Guilford.

Advertisement

Since then he has played at Y Not, Sheffield Tramlines, Eat in the Park and performed with more than 50 local bands.

Kenny Roberts at work in his home studio. Pic Jason Chadwick

Advertisement

Kenny, who also plays classical, flamenco guitar, said: “I’m the dial-a-guitarist, the set musician. If someone drops out of a gig people ring me and I just turn up and play be that the bass or guitar. I'm there .”

His new music is influenced from the 1990s and 2000s cult rock and metal and has collaborated with artist Tony Rothwell and Adam Crawford both from Buxton on this EP.

He said: “I’m busier than I’ve ever been.

“When I’m not working on my own tracks I’m a music teacher too and it’s great helping the next generation or those who have come to music later in life to find their talent.

Advertisement

“If I could go back and tell 14-year-old me, who was convinced he was going to be the next Kurt Cobain, that you do actually make a living out of being a musician I don’t think he would believe me - although he would be very happy.”