Buxton mum to host garden fundraiser for new community defibrillator

Nursery assistant Janine Hall, 28, boyfriend Sam and son Oliver are hosting a cake and plant sale, tombola and raffle on Sherwood Road on Saturday, July 24, from noon until the cakes run out or rain stops play.

Janine said: “I recently did first aid training for work led by Samantha Golding at Purple Umbrella and she talked about the chances of survival for someone who is defibrillated quickly compared with those who aren’t.

“It made me think about people here around Heath Grove. I think there are defibrillators in Tesco and the library, but both are shut at night so we need one that is available around the clock.”

A defibrillator could make the difference between life and death in the vital first minutes after someone goes into cardiac arrest.

She added: “All my family live around here, along with a lot of elderly and unwell neighbours, and I want to rest in the knowledge that they are protected.”

Janine has already raised around £1,000 by collecting door-to-door and organising a scarecrow competition in the neighbourhood earlier this month.

The defibrillator device is likely to cost around £1,500 but Janine wants to raise around £1,000 on top of that to pay for installation costs, insurance and spare parts.

Janine said: “Everyone has been so positive about the idea. We’ve had to cancel the carnival day for the last two years so this has really brought the community together again and given everyone a bit of a buzz.

Janine Hall is leading a community fundraising campaign for a defibrillator which will be publicly accessible around the clock.

“People have been really supportive, especially local businesses who have donated raffle and tombola prizes. We’ve had contributions from hair and beauty salons, restaurants, gyms. Everyone has been so generous.”

She added: “Lots of people have also offered to have the defibrillator installed outside their house. We’re going to buy it first then decide on the best location for it.

“Purple Umbrella has offered to run training sessions for the community too, so everyone will know how to use it in an emergency.”

Anyone who wants to attend the event on Saturday is welcome. Janine’s garden will be decorated with bunting to help visitors find their way.