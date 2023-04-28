News you can trust since 1852
Buxton mum launches podcast series on rare birth difference affecting her family

A Burbage mum who launched a global health charity for people born with the same rare physical difference as her son has announced the organisation’s first ever podcast series, asking a worldwide cast of interviewees how their bodies have shaped their life and work.

By Ed Dingwall
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 14:58 BST

Sam Fillingham, whose campaigning work with PIP-UK is driving important changes for those with Poland syndrome (PS), has teamed up with South African CrossFit athlete and entrepreneur Giselle Barbosa to produce What about PS?

Releasing on Sunday, April 30, Poland syndrome awareness day, the series aims to shine a light on the little-known condition which typically causes muscles, bones or organs on one side of the body to remain underdeveloped or absent altogether.

Sam said: “We're thrilled to be launching this new podcast series and can't wait to share it with our audience.

Sam Fillingham, chief executive of PIP-UK.Sam Fillingham, chief executive of PIP-UK.
“With Giselle expertise and the insights of our guests, we believe this podcast will become a valuable resource for the community and medical professionals, providing them with the information and inspiration they need to live well with Poland syndrome and find out more about treatment."

Each episode, Giselle, who was born with PS herself, aims to explore inclusive and varied experiences of people living with the condition via engaging interviews, and thought-provoking discussions.

The wide variety of guests includes Paralympian table tennis player Kim Daybell, former first class county cricketer Lewis Hatchett, Australian Commonwealth Games gymnast Clay Mason Stephens, alongside medical professionals, bra companies and PS patients whose amazing lives may not always make the headlines.

Of particular interest to those undergoing treatment for PS, their friends, families and doctors, Sam and Giselle hope the podcast will also reach beyond that audience to anyone curious about rare conditions and overcoming the challenges caused by physical difference.

Sam said: “There are no specialist doctors for PS, so for our community this means diagnosis and treatment is difficult. Parents are accused of mistreating a child when shoulders are hypermobile, teenagers go through years of torment, and adults live with debilitating mental health issues due to a lifetime of hiding their bodies.

“Our work is about supporting this marginalised community and for them to be treated equally against other disabilities, raise awareness and connect the community.”

Listeners can find the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, TuneIn or pip-uk.org.

