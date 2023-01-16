Adam Gatenby, 30, plans to climb all 95 of the Ethels – Peak District hilltops standing more than 400 metres above sea level – alongside his regular training towards the prestigious red jacket.

In two weeks, he has already conquered nine summits but Adam is still expecting an uphill task.

Advertisement

He added: “Ideally it’s two hills a week over a year, but there will be some weeks I can’t do it so I’m trying to get ahead. I’ve done a couple solo, some with friends and other trainees. We’ll have rain and snow coming, so chances are I’ll be doing more on my own.

Grin Low, aka Solomon's Temple, was one of the first Ethels Adam Gatenby ticked off his list.

“The northernmost Ethel is West Nab, near Huddersfield, I’ll have to find time just to drive up there. I’m a concierge at the Crescent Hotel in Buxton, and luckily they’ve been really good about me joining the team as it’s like being an on-call firefighter, but I still have to fit everything in around work. ”

The challenge builds on the 2022 New Year’s resolution which led Adam to apply for the team in the first place.

Advertisement

He said: “I decided to stop drinking for a year and meet up with my friends in healthier ways, like hiking. It made me realise my hill and navigation skills were quite good, so I applied and completed my first assessment in June.

“This year, I want to lose a stone and raise £1,000 for the team. They’re an amazing group, almost like a family, joining is the best decision I’ve made in a long time. I wanted to give something back to that community, and everyone who loves the Peak District.

Advertisement

The first hill on New Year's Day was Fin Cop.

“Anyone could break their ankle out on a hill, and who is coming to save your life? It’s these volunteers – around the clock, 365 days a year – and they have to raise around £45,000 each year just to stay operational before you add in new kit, vehicles and the rest.”

Advertisement

There is another benefit to the challenge too, Adam said: “I moved to Buxton about seven years ago from Lincolnshire because I used to love coming up here with the Army Cadets, but I still don’t know the area as well as lifelong residents.

“I have to learn 100 different emergency rendezvous points, so I’m getting to know all those by walking them.”

Advertisement

Other components of Adam’s training involve navigational exercises, first aid and character assessments to ensure he is fully committed and a good team player.

Adam has been throwing himself into every aspect of the team's work since joining last spring.

Advertisement

He said: “Part one gets me on to the call-out list so I can get out there and start making a difference. I’m hoping to get that done in the next month or so. After that, there’s more advanced and specialised training.

“Having been a cadet instructor, I thought I was quite prepared, but there are so many things I’d not thought of. Thankfully the support has been brilliant.”

Advertisement

Adam is sharing his journey via social media to help people learn more about the Peak District. To follow along, search for Adam Gatenby on Facebook, or @adam_adventurer22 on Instagram.

To donate to his fundraising, go to http://shorturl.at/mopq0.

Advertisement