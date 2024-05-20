Buxton Mountain rescue Team completes 60km stretcher carry over 24 hours
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Saturday and Sunday May 18 and 19 the team set off from Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens and travelled across 60km of the Peak District before arriving back at the gardens.
A Buxton Mountain Rescue, BMR, spokesperson said: “This was our biggest event of the year.”
Despite the heat and the uphill pull the stretcher party reached Whitehall Outdoor Pursuits Centre ahead of schedule on Saturday.
The commitment and dedication of the team shines through when it manages two call-outs to the Monsal Trail assisting a walker and a cyclist, while others continue with their 60km stretcher carry around the operational area.
The purpose of the fundraiser challenge was to support the purchase of a new minibus and the refurbishment of the group’s trusty Land Rover Defender.
Mobile 2, the unit’s current Ford Transit minibus, has served the team faithfully for years.
Shuttling team members to various locations and repatriating casualties to their own vehicles but it can also hold a loaded stretcher with the casualty on board to transport them to an ambulance.
Additionally, Mobile 4, the Land Rover Defender, is in need of refurbishment to maintain its reliability in challenging terrains.
Those carrying the stretcher had a quick sleep at Miller’s Dale Station rest before packing up their equipment which is actually used in a real life rescue situation and heading off for the second day.
The volunteers were kept well fed with snacks and drinks and a pop up pizza kitchen turned up and cooked for those taking on this epic challenge.
The team returned to the gardens and were met with cheers by the crowds.
The spokesperson said: “They’ve only gone and done it. They are truly amazing.
“If you’d like to show your appreciation and reward volunteers for their stirring effort, why not drop a donation on the link below.
“Every penny and pound will go towards raising money for a replacement vehicle.”
To donate to the cause visit justgiving.com/page/bmrt60kstretchercarry
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.