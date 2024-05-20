Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Buxton Mountain Rescue Team the lifesaving volunteers have completed a 60km trek across their operational area while carrying a full stretcher used in rescues.

On Saturday and Sunday May 18 and 19 the team set off from Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens and travelled across 60km of the Peak District before arriving back at the gardens.

A Buxton Mountain Rescue, BMR, spokesperson said: “This was our biggest event of the year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the heat and the uphill pull the stretcher party reached Whitehall Outdoor Pursuits Centre ahead of schedule on Saturday.

Buxton Mountain rescue Team completes 60km stretcher carry over 24 hours

The commitment and dedication of the team shines through when it manages two call-outs to the Monsal Trail assisting a walker and a cyclist, while others continue with their 60km stretcher carry around the operational area.

The purpose of the fundraiser challenge was to support the purchase of a new minibus and the refurbishment of the group’s trusty Land Rover Defender.

Mobile 2, the unit’s current Ford Transit minibus, has served the team faithfully for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shuttling team members to various locations and repatriating casualties to their own vehicles but it can also hold a loaded stretcher with the casualty on board to transport them to an ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaving the Pavilion Gardens for the start of the Buxton Moutain Rescue Team's 60km stretcher carry around the teams operational area. Photo Andy Gregory

Additionally, Mobile 4, the Land Rover Defender, is in need of refurbishment to maintain its reliability in challenging terrains.

Those carrying the stretcher had a quick sleep at Miller’s Dale Station rest before packing up their equipment which is actually used in a real life rescue situation and heading off for the second day.

The volunteers were kept well fed with snacks and drinks and a pop up pizza kitchen turned up and cooked for those taking on this epic challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team returned to the gardens and were met with cheers by the crowds.

The BMRT mascot in Pavilion Gardens. Photo Andy Gregory

The spokesperson said: “They’ve only gone and done it. They are truly amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’d like to show your appreciation and reward volunteers for their stirring effort, why not drop a donation on the link below.

“Every penny and pound will go towards raising money for a replacement vehicle.”