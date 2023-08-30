Buxton Mountain Rescue Dog finds lost man
On Thursday August 24, Search Dog Wren of Buxton Mountain Rescue Team found an elderly gentleman who got lost on open moorland and drifted into a deep gully, before running out of energy and calling for help.
A spokesperson for Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England said: “Wren and her handler found him sat down in the gully, tired and unable to get out.
“After the gentleman had eaten some emergency flapjack and sneakily shared some with Wren, he managed with help to climb out of the gully and make his way across the moor to the team vehicle.
“Well done Wren.”All of the mountain teams across the peak District and nationally are volunteers and need to fundraise to keep being able to help lost and injured walkers.
Anyone who would like to make a donation to Buxton Mountain Rescue team, where Wren works, can do so at buxtonmountainrescue.org.uk