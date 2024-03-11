Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Originally founded in 2004 as the Pavilion Gardens Model Boat Club, the current club was revitalised in 2011 and renamed Buxton Model Boat Club, since then the club has grown from strength to strength and now celebrates 20 years.

In April 2012 the Buxton Carnival Queen official launched the newly named club.

The new chairman and commodore Barry Cook was appointed last year taking over from Keith Holmes.

Robert Armstrong with his yacht he sails with Buxton Model Boat Club. Photo Jason Chadwick

Speaking about the 20th anniversary Barry said: “As ambassadors for the town, many special events are supported and hosted by club members, the club objectives being to promote the hobby of model boating and encourage all age groups within the local community and surrounding area to participate.”There have been local enthusiasts sailing model boats on the lake for more than 60 years and now the club meets twice weekly.

Secretary Graham Royle said members enjoy the ‘informality’ of a small club, which draws its members from Buxton and the surrounding areas.

He said: “Club members acknowledge the importance of the club constitution and rules that are in place in order to safeguard the members, the public, and the local wildlife while ensuring the continued success of the club.”

Phil Croft from the group said: “With support from the High Peak Borough Council and Parkwood Leisure, who manage the gardens, Buxton Model Boat Club sails on the main lake on Sundays and Thursdays, providing a quiet and relaxing spectacle for members, locals and visitors to the Pavilion Gardens amenities.”

Paul Brassington of Buxton Model Boat Club. Photo Jason Chadwick

The group say being so close to the county boundaries with Cheshire, Staffordshire and South Yorkshire, Buxton Model Boat Club attracts people not just to watch the boats but also enjoy the historic buildings of the town.

The club meets every Sunday and Thursday mornings around 08.00 till 12.00 hrs at the large boating lake off Burlington Road, Buxton, Derbyshire, SK17 9AY.