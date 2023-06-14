Tyler Spencer in the training ring. Pic Jason Chadwick

Tyler Spencer has lived longer without his mum than he has with his mum after she died almost 14 years ago.

The 22-year-old said: “I know some people when they are raising money they go for a walk but I really wanted to challenge myself so I’m doing a sponsored mixed martial arts, cage fight.

“Everything my mum went through she was a fighter and way more than anyone who steps into the cage to fight she was a true warrior.”His mum Louise Dawn Gould died of pulmonary hypertension - which is high blood pressure in the blood vessels that supply the lungs.

It is a serious condition that can damage the right side of a person’s heart.The reduced blood flow makes it harder for the right side of the heart to pump blood through the arteries, the heart gradually becomes weaker and this can lead to heart failure.

Looking back on his mum’s death Tyler, from Fairfield, said: “I think at nine I was weirdly numbed by youth.

“It’s been a rough one though because all those moments when you are looking around for your mum when you go to prom or when you want to bring someone home and introduce them you feel that loss all over again.”

Tyler got to martial arts only a few years ago after finding a respect for Mohammed Ali which began his boxing journey.

Now he has almost completed his intensive MMA training before he enters the cage on Saturday July, 1.

He said: “When doctors were treating my mum she was told there was surgery available to her but there was a high risk she may not survive.

“She chose not to have the surgery and had another year with her family.

“When I head into the fight she will be in my thoughts, the sacrifices she made for her family instead of trying something which may have helped her.

“So if I can raise money for Pulmonary Hypertension Awareness and help other families that is all I want to do.”

To donate to Tyler’s fundraiser visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/2bqrng-pulmonary-hypertension