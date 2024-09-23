Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The team at a doctors surgery in Buxton have done the Chatsworth 10km to give back to the ‘amazing’ Blythe House Hospice and have already raised £1,100.

On Sunday September, 22 eight staff members from Stewart medical Centre took on the sponsored run around the Chatsworth estate.

The race was organised by Dr Brennan as a way to help boost funds for High Peak’s hospice charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reception manager, Carly Chipp, said: “To have the opportunity to be a part of this and help to raise money for Blythe House Hospice is a way of being able to give back a little for their invaluable services, that I too have experienced.

The Stewart Medical Centre team before they took part in the Chatsworth 10k. Photo Jason Chadwick

“Blythe House provided support at a time our family needed most, when close relatives' lives have been affected by long-term illnesses.

“They offered night sits and home calls which allowed us to rest and to spend quality time with our loved ones.

“Their team was always on hand with individualised advice of our situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was also able to access their bereavement counselling service, which helped me to process my grief in a safe and understanding environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stewart Medical Centre after completing the Chatsworth 10km for Blythe House Hospice. Photo submitted

Practice Manager Graham Chipp said: “Between the eight of us there were some runners and some non-runners but we have been out training.

“We all managed to get round in a good time despite the pretty awful weekend weather.

“It was a challenge but it’s meant to be tough and for those people on end of life care or the families who are watching a loved one’s final moments that is tough too so we wanted to push ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Blythe House is amazing and we are so lucky to have it here in the High Peak.”

A spokesperson for Blythe House Hospice said: “It was an incredible morning at the Chatsworth 10K over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A massive thank you to all the amazing runners who braved the rain to take part and support our event.

“It was truly inspiring to see thousands of people come together to help raise vital funds for the Blythe House Hospice.”

The Stewart Medical Centre’s online donation page is still active; the current total stands at £1,180. To make a donation visit justgiving.com/page/kate-bates-1723571786702