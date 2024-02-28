Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yuliia Mrichko and Olga Shylo, who fled the war torn country, made displays to honour the anniversary on Saturday February, 24 which went up in The Pump Room and Buxton Station.

Yuliia said: “For two years, a terrible bloody war has been going on in the very centre of Europe.

“People die every day, both military and civilian.

The Ukrainian flag flying in the Pavilion Gardens. Photo submitted

“Every day, Russia attacks Ukrainian cities and villages with missiles, drones, and artillery.

“Modern Russian missiles hit deep into the country, reaching Kyiv, Lviv, Vinnytsia and other cities.

“There is no safe place in Ukraine, Ukrainians living in their country feel under the gun every moment.”

She says 5.9 million people, especially mothers with children, have been forced to flee to other countries thinking it would be one or two months maybe half a year.

She said: “For almost two years we have been living in different countries, separated from our families, missing our native home and friends.

“For us, Great Britain became the country that saved us from war.

“And the town of Buxton has become our second home.

“We are sincerely grateful to the government and the people of Great Britain, who opened their homes and hearts, and welcomed us with understanding and patience.

“Our children can attend school and not be afraid of air raids when they have to go down to the bomb shelter cellar and wait there for two to three hours.

“After school, our children can walk in the park, go on school trips, and sleep soundly at night without fear of a rocket attack.”

She says the majority of Ukrainians in Buxton have jobs, and are trying to live a normal life.

“But mentally, every day in Ukraine, with our relatives and friends, we share their worries, losses, and their grief,” she said.

Yuliia added: “It was in England that we learned how many good people there are in this life! I would like to believe that there are much more of them than the evil ones.